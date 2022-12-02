Cardinals win the Girls Basketball Savannah Invitational

(SAVANNAH, Mo) The Benton Cardinals faced off against the Pembroke Hill Raiders in the Savannah Invitational Girls Basketball Championship Game.
The Cardinals trailed early 4-2 after a 3 by Pembroke Hill's Charlie Windmann, but after that it was all Benton early.
The Cardinals took a 23-11 lead after the 1st quarter with 5 different players scoring.
The 2nd quarter Benton was outscored 15 to 13, but the Cardinals held a 36-26 lead going into the halftime.
Halftime Benton Scoring Leaders:
Peyton Anderson - 9 points
Eliana Arambula - 8 points
Andrea Simmons - 8 points
Going into the 3rd quarter, The Raiders would not go away. Pembroke Hill battled back and closed the quarter down only 6 points.
Going into the 4th quarter, Benton leading 50-44.
"We knew we were going to have to play all four quarters, that's a really good team," said Benton Head Coach, Chris Michaels.
But the Cardinals not letting it get any closer, a big 3 by Anderson increased the lead, and than Kelsey Johnson tacking on 4 more points in the 4th including 2 crucial free throws.
Benton went 6-for-8 from the Free Throw Line in just the 4th quarter. And despite a couple big 3's by Pembroke Hill, it was enough for the Cardinals to close out the win.
Benton wins the Savannah Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament 67-58.
"I think we did really good. I think our chemistry is really like it's getting better. We're working as a team moving the ball around and we're working really good together and we're having a lot of fun," said Anderson.
"We don't give up 55 points. That's not a thing that we do. And so we'll work there. You know, we play Savannah on Monday. And so it's a quick turnaround and, and we'll get a practice this weekend and work a little bit," said Michaels.
Benton Scoring Leaders:
Peyton Anderson - 18 points
Kelsey Johnson - 15 points
Andrea Simmons - 14 points
Elaina Arambula - 10 points
"It feels good. This tournament was a good test for us just at the beginning of season to see figure out role's, figure out how we're going to do and just get off on a good foot," said Anderson.