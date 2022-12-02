 Skip to main content
Cardinals win the Girls Basketball Savannah Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0
Benton wins Savannah Invitational

(SAVANNAH, Mo) The Benton Cardinals faced off against the Pembroke Hill Raiders in the Savannah Invitational Girls Basketball Championship Game.

The Cardinals trailed early 4-2 after a 3 by Pembroke Hill's Charlie Windmann, but after that it was all Benton early.

The Cardinals took a 23-11 lead after the 1st quarter with 5 different players scoring.

The 2nd quarter Benton was outscored 15 to 13, but the Cardinals held a 36-26 lead going into the halftime.

Halftime Benton Scoring Leaders:

Peyton Anderson - 9 points

Eliana Arambula - 8 points

Andrea Simmons - 8 points

Going into the 3rd quarter, The Raiders would not go away. Pembroke Hill battled back and closed the quarter down only 6 points.

Going into the 4th quarter, Benton leading 50-44.

"We knew we were going to have to play all four quarters, that's a really good team," said Benton Head Coach, Chris Michaels.

But the Cardinals not letting it get any closer, a big 3 by Anderson increased the lead, and than Kelsey Johnson tacking on 4 more points in the 4th including 2 crucial free throws.

Benton went 6-for-8 from the Free Throw Line in just the 4th quarter. And despite a couple big 3's by Pembroke Hill, it was enough for the Cardinals to close out the win.

Benton wins the Savannah Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament 67-58.

"I think we did really good. I think our chemistry is really like it's getting better. We're working as a team moving the ball around and we're working really good together and we're having a lot of fun," said Anderson.

"We don't give up 55 points. That's not a thing that we do. And so we'll work there. You know, we play Savannah on Monday. And so it's a quick turnaround and, and we'll get a practice this weekend and work a little bit," said Michaels.

Benton Scoring Leaders:

Peyton Anderson - 18 points

Kelsey Johnson - 15 points

Andrea Simmons - 14 points

Elaina Arambula - 10 points

"It feels good. This tournament was a good test for us just at the beginning of season to see figure out role's, figure out how we're going to do and just get off on a good foot," said Anderson.

