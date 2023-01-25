Central hosts final home swim meet

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over at Missouri Western Tuesday, Central with their final home swim meet.
Savannah and two other schools in attendance for this one.
Central High School finished with one dual team win over Grain Valley.
Savannah High School finished 2-1 on the night beating Central and Grain Valley as well.
Both Central and Savannah with just a few more regular season meets before the conference tournament and Tuesday the future D-1 swimmer Makenzie Kurre from Savannah won three out of her four events Tuesday.
"This meet helped us come back and regroup because we did just come off a big meet. So now we are going to be able to focus on our last regular scheduled meet and then we will have conference and then state,” Savannah senior Mackenzie Kurre says. "Today we were just having a fun meet, mixing up events. so we were just mixing it up having fun"