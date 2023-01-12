Central outlasts Pirates in non-conference showdown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With just nine seconds to go and the game tied at 56, Central freshman Haley Athen knocked down the biggest shot of the night and propelled Central to a 58-57 win.
Platte County went to the free-throw line with .6 seconds to. The Pirates made the first but missed the second and Central escaped with the win.
Central was led by senior Lauren Wells with 15 points. Charlie Broaden scored 14 including 10 in the first quarter. Teegan Broaden added in 11 and Bre Dudley posted 10.
Central improves to 8-5 on the season and has won five straight. Central will host Liberty next Monday night.