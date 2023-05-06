 Skip to main content
Central Scholar Bowl finishes 2nd in State

Central Scholar Bowl

Courtesy: Central

(COLUMBIA, Mo) On Saturday, the Central Scholar Bowl Team competed at the State Championship Meet in Columbia, Missouri.

The Tournament on Saturday started with a 3 match Round Robin.

Central lost their 1st matchup 430-320 to Parkway West. But bounced back quickly as they defeated Rock Bridge in Match 2 560-120.

The Central squad came into Match 3 with a 1-1 record on the day and a win-and-advance situation on the line. The 3rd match, Central took on Springfield Kickapoo and trailed early. But Central was able to pull-off the comeback as they secured a 360-350 win.

With the 2-1 record, Central secured themselves a spot in the State Title game against Parkway West.

In the State Title Match Central fell 410-320, but despite the loss, the Team came away with a 2nd place finish at State.

