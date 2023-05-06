Central Scholar Bowl finishes 2nd in State

(COLUMBIA, Mo) On Saturday, the Central Scholar Bowl Team competed at the State Championship Meet in Columbia, Missouri.
The Tournament on Saturday started with a 3 match Round Robin.
Central lost their 1st matchup 430-320 to Parkway West. But bounced back quickly as they defeated Rock Bridge in Match 2 560-120.
The Central squad came into Match 3 with a 1-1 record on the day and a win-and-advance situation on the line. The 3rd match, Central took on Springfield Kickapoo and trailed early. But Central was able to pull-off the comeback as they secured a 360-350 win.
With the 2-1 record, Central secured themselves a spot in the State Title game against Parkway West.
In the State Title Match Central fell 410-320, but despite the loss, the Team came away with a 2nd place finish at State.