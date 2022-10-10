Central sends 2 Golfers to State

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) Central High School is sending 2 golfers to Class 4 State.
Ali Perry and Ava Gaddie both qualify for State after their Class 4 District 4 Tournament on Monday.
Perry finished with a 79, and Gaddie finished the day with an 87.
This isn't the first time these 2 have qualified either, this is the 3rd straight year.
2021:
Perry finished T-13th (160) last year.
Gaddie finished T-62nd (190).
2020:
Perry finished 23rd (87).
Gaddie was 55th (101).
The 2 golfers will head to Joplin next week to compete for a chance at a State Title.