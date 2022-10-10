 Skip to main content
Central sends 2 Golfers to State

  • Updated
  • 0
Photo courtesy from Central Golf

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) Central High School is sending 2 golfers to Class 4 State.

Ali Perry and Ava Gaddie both qualify for State after their Class 4 District 4 Tournament on Monday.

Perry finished with a 79, and Gaddie finished the day with an 87.

This isn't the first time these 2 have qualified either, this is the 3rd straight year.

2021:

Perry finished T-13th (160) last year.

Gaddie finished T-62nd (190).

2020:

Perry finished 23rd (87).

Gaddie was 55th (101). 

The 2 golfers will head to Joplin next week to compete for a chance at a State Title.

