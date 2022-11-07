Central sends 8 swimmers to State

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Central High School Boys Swimming Team. Heads into the state tournament this upcoming weekend.
"We've been working really hard this year and excited to do well, hopefully place," Said Central Senior, Jack Cornelius.
"We've worked toward this moment all season," said Central Senior, Matthew Byrd.
And this team is sending 8 swimmers competing in a total of 10 events.
"We've never had this many guys go. Like this is pretty crazy. You know, all the people you've swam with have gotten up to a point where they can all swim individuals at state, which is a pretty good achievement, so I'm happy for the team," said Cornelius.
"Just knowing that we qualified in almost every event this year and some in multiple, it's just an incredible feeling as a coach," said Central Head Coach, Kassi Messerly.
This team has a good group of seniors, but also with a solid underclassman including one who recently set a brand new school record by about 2 seconds
"Coming into the season that was kind of my main goal, and I used it to push me to go to state," said Central Sophomore, Kenyan Larkin. "I just wanted to get recognition for the school record and do as well as I could and then it led up to going to state".
For these Seniors, this is their last meet, and they know to not take these moments for granted.
"At the end of the day, it's just another meet for us, you know the stakes might be a little bit higher. But again we are going to try and keep it loose have a lot of fun and enjoy it while it lasts because this is our last year and there's some other senior," said Byrd.
But what do these swimmers need to do at state? It's not too complicated.
"Just go fast as possible," said Larkin.
"Get in the right headspace and go fast," said Cornelius.
"Have a good time but also be focused and ready to perform," said Byrd.