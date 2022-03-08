Central to face Blue Springs South in state quarterfinals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Districts are over and the Central girls have punched their way into the state quarterfinals.
Central won a district for the second time in three years, now looking to get one step closer to a state title.
Central will take on Blue Springs South in the state quarterfinals.
Central beat Park Hill in the district title game 51-29 to advance to the next round.
Central is 20-7 this season and have won nine out of their last 10 games including five straight games.
Their next opponent, Blue Springs South are 24-4 on the season.
After their district title the players saying they are ready to go out and win saying defense is a big part.
“You want to win these games, you want to win championships and I'm really lucky to win the championship my senior year and I'm super excited for the next game and to keep winning games times,” Central senior Ella Moody said.
“Our shots just don't fall so we turn to our defense and work as a team,” Central junior Teegan Broaden said.
Central will take on Blue Springs South at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence on March 12.
The game is set for 6:00 pm., winner advances to the final four.