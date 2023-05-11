Central's Brandhorst signs NLI with Missouri Tigers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Central Senior, McKenzie Brandhorst signed her National Letter of Intent on Thursday with the Missouri Tigers.
Brandhorst will head to the Division I level to Cheer for the Tigers.
The Central Senior spent years as a gymnast in St. Joseph at MEGA, before switching over to All-Star Cheer and investing a lot of time and energy into making her dream come true.
"I'm really thankful to have the opportunity because I started cheerleading really late in my life and so I felt like as my senior season was ending, I just felt like I wasn't really done yet. So I'm just glad that I can have the opportunity to continue cheerleading at a higher level," said Brandhorst.