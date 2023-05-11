Central's Flaska signs NLI with Baker

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) On Thursday, Central Senior River Flaska signed his National Letter of Intent with Baker University.
Flaska will head to Baker to continue his Tennis career.
The Central Senior has played an important role in the growth of the Central Tennis program, helping the team win its 1st District Title in more than 20 years on Wednesday.
"It just felt amazing, you know, just the entire team coming together and just prolonging my final season. It just meant the world to me to be able to do the most for my school and just for my entire team for my last year here. My coach really has guided me the entire way through my journey and he really connected with the Baker coach and put me in connection with him and I spoke to him. I just really felt like he was a great coach that could push me further in my journey. And I just love the school. You know, it's just a perfect place to learn and grow my tennis capabilities," said Flaska.