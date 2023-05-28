Central's Garr wins Class 5 shot put state championship

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Central's Makenzie Garr finished her high school throwing career with a state championship.
Garr took home the state title in the Class 5 shot put competition on Saturday afternoon.
The Central senior threw a competition-best 45 feet and 1 3/4 inches.
Garr took home second place in the Class 5 discus contest on Friday.
Garr joins her brother, Jordan, as state champions in the shot put. Jordan won the state title in 2017.
Garr will continue her throwing career at Missouri Western State University.