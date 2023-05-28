 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Central's Garr wins Class 5 shot put state championship

  • 0
Central's Garr wins Class 5 shot put state championship

Central's Garr wins Class 5 shot put state championship

 CHRIS ROUSH

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Central's Makenzie Garr finished her high school throwing career with a state championship.

Garr took home the state title in the Class 5 shot put competition on Saturday afternoon.

The Central senior threw a competition-best 45 feet and 1 3/4 inches.

Garr took home second place in the Class 5 discus contest on Friday.

Garr joins her brother, Jordan, as state champions in the shot put. Jordan won the state title in 2017.

Garr will continue her throwing career at Missouri Western State University.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 

Recommended for you