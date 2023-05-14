Central's Patterson prepares for State Tournament

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) "He just seemed unfazed," said Central Coach Chip Brock on Central Junior Jax Patterson.
The Class 5 State Golf Tournament tees off this week and one Central Golfer is making his State Debut.
"It's a pretty big deal. I mean, last year I missed the cut by I think five," said Central Junior, Jax Patterson. "This year I came back and figured it out. So yeah, it felt pretty good."
Junior Jax Patterson secured his spot in the state tournament after shooting a 75 in the district tournament, tying him for 5th place.
"He held himself together and didn't let one or two bad shots alter his thinking and he brought it home," said Brock.
"I was pretty calm all day. Honestly, I just didn't really worry about what I was shooting or scoring and I just went and played golf and had fun. And then ended up tied for fifth. So pretty happy about that," said Patterson.
Patterson looks to capitalize off his best tournament this year and carry it into State. But it'll be on a course that he hasn't ever played before.
"I'll go out and hit a couple balls off each tee to figure out where I want to be on each hole. Put two different corners of the greens. Just to figure out the speed and everything," said Patterson.
After missing last year's tournament by a few strokes, he has focused more on certain aspects of his game, helping him get to this stage.
"He matured over the last year and learned not to let things get in his head. And he just kept it together," said Central Coach, Joy Vandel.
"I've gotten way more consistent this year. Last year, I was all over the place this year. I figured, like, I got into smaller misses and stuff like that," said Patterson.
Now, The Central Junior gets to tee off at the biggest stage of the season, The 2 day State Tournament, and while he is there to compete, He and his coaches know it's also about enjoying the moment.
"Honestly, we've told him, the hard part is over getting there, we're going down there to have fun. If he plays as well as he did at districts, I think he'll be thrilled. And we'll be thrilled for him," said Vandel.
"I expect it to be even more competitive, obviously. But I mean, I know some of the kids are going to be down there. So I'm playing the first round or playing with a couple of the kids I've played with this year, so it'll be fun." said Patterson.
Patterson will Tee off on Monday May, 15th in Bolivar, Mo for Day 1 of the State Tournament. We will have final results after Day 2 posted on our website kq2.com.