Central's Perry takes home 7th, Gaddie finishes strong at Class 4 state golf

(JOPLIN, MO) It was a cold finish to the Class 4 Girls State Tournament Tuesday featuring Central High Schol with two golfers trying to improve their final standings.
"It's just really exciting to watch her and, and she just had fun with it, and I just watched her climb the ladder," Central coach Joy Vandel said.
Junior Ali Perry finished the tournament in 7th place after shooting a very good back 9 today.
"I felt more confident going into the back than I did on the front. And I finally figured out my padding so that boosted my confidence," Perry said.
Senior Ava Gaddie finished the tournament tied for 39th. Gaddy improved from Monday and finished with a 91 on Day 2.
"Ava finished in the 30s. She set a goal, broke it and accomplished some things that I thought she could, but she had to prove to herself, she could do it," Central coach Chip Brock said.
"It feels really good. My third year you definitely have more experience this year. So, it makes it a little less nerve wracking. And also, with it being my final year, I just went out and had a good time. So, it was good to end it that way," said Central Senior Ava Gaddie. "I'm super grateful for my coaches and my teammates and everyone that's encouraged me for all four years. And so today was really good capstone of that. And I just went out and shot the best that I could. And it was something that I knew I worked really hard for over four years, so it was nice."
Results:
Ali Perry - 7th place. RD 1: 82 RD 2: 76 Total: 158
Ava Gaddie - T-39th place. RD 1: 93 RD 2: 91 Total: 184