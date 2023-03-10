Central's Rauer signs NLI with Arkansas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Central Senior Lauren Rauer made it official on Friday that she will be attending the University of Arkansas.
Rauer will join the Razorbacks as a member of their Bands Twirling Line.
"Arkansas was my first choice. Because ever since I was little, I've always had a role model and her name was Savannah Miller. And that's who she decided she was going to twirl with was for Arkansas. And so she became the feature twirler for six years. And that was kind of my whole goal, because I've always grown up with her. And so following in her footsteps was definitely my first priority," said Rauer.
Rauer has been the lone twirler in St. Joseph and will now head to a program where she will be a part of a larger team.
"I'm most excited for being able to twirl with others and have others push me rather than just having my mom as my coach and being by myself here," said Rauer.
The Central Senior also gives a lot of thanks to her family and friends, and hopes she inspires the next generation.
"I first want to say thank you to my parents for always supporting me giving me the ability to do what I love. I want to give a shout out to my coach. She's been there since day one. She's helped me with the struggles and has seen a lot of phases of me that not many people have seen and she's pushed me to do my best," said Rauer. "I want all the little girls out there to know that anything is possible and if you put your mind to it, you can achieve it".