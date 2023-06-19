 Skip to main content
Charlie Phillips interviews with ESPN

  • Updated
  • 0
Charlie Phillips and Tim Tebow

Courtesy: Get Up ESPN

 Mitchell Riberal

(BERLIN, Germany) The Special Olympics are kicking off and early Monday morning, Savannah's Charlie Phillips was interviewed by Get Up on ESPN.

Phillips standing in frame with ESPN's Tim Tebow talking about the upcoming competition and his time meeting with Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid.

Tebow asked Phillips what the opening ceremonies meant to him.

"It felt amazing, seeing everyone with their phones out taking pictures. I took a selfie on my phone and I was waving. It felt amazing, and I cried a little bit," said Phillips.

Phillips competes throughout the week in the powerlifting competition and says he looks to bring home a gold medal.

"I'm trying to go for Gold," said Phillips.

You can find the event schedule at https://www.myeventum.com/schedule.

We will have more on Phillips throughout the week, including an exclusive interview with KQ2 Sports Director Chris Roush.

