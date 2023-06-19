Charlie Phillips interviews with ESPN

(BERLIN, Germany) The Special Olympics are kicking off and early Monday morning, Savannah's Charlie Phillips was interviewed by Get Up on ESPN.
Phillips standing in frame with ESPN's Tim Tebow talking about the upcoming competition and his time meeting with Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid.
“It felt amazing!”Powerlifter Charlie Phillips shared what the @SpecialOlympics Opening Ceremony meant to him and how he told Andy Reid that he's an Eagles fan 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/HTUXE4JZPm— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 19, 2023
Tebow asked Phillips what the opening ceremonies meant to him.
"It felt amazing, seeing everyone with their phones out taking pictures. I took a selfie on my phone and I was waving. It felt amazing, and I cried a little bit," said Phillips.
Phillips competes throughout the week in the powerlifting competition and says he looks to bring home a gold medal.
"I'm trying to go for Gold," said Phillips.
You can find the event schedule at https://www.myeventum.com/schedule.
We will have more on Phillips throughout the week, including an exclusive interview with KQ2 Sports Director Chris Roush.