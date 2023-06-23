 Skip to main content
Charlie Phillips medals 4x at Special Olympics in Berlin

Charlie Phillips

Courtesy: ESPN+

(BERLIN, Germany) The 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin continued early Friday morning with more events, including the powerlifting competition.

Savannah's Charlie Phillips was finally able to showcase his talent this week as he competed in the Men's Squat, Deadlift and Bench Press.

Phillips in the Men's Squat was in the M16 group and in his 1st attempt, completed a 162.50kg (358.25lbs) squat. Securing himself 2nd place in the event.

In his second event of the day, Phillips in the M16 group looked to make a splash in the Bench Press.

Attempt number 1, Phillips completed 110.00kg. In Attempt number 2, Phillips completed 115kg (253.5lbs). While attempt 3 gave the Savannah native some struggle, Phillips still finished in 2nd place in the event.

Now during his last event, the deadlift, Phillips completed 2 out of his 3 reps.

In attempt number 1, Charlie was able to deadlift 182.50kg. In attempt number 2, he was able to deadlift 197.50kg (435.5lbs). With the 197.50kg deadlift, Phillips finished with Bronze in the event.

Phillips also finished 2nd all-around with the Squat, Bench Press and Deadlift combined.

He comes away with 3 Silver Medals and 1 Bronze in the 2023 Berlin Special Olympics.

Phillips emotional after his competition during an interview with ESPN's Kelsey Riggs.

"My dream has come true, and I'm like Michael Phelps," said Phillips.

