Charlie Phillips medals 4x at Special Olympics in Berlin

(BERLIN, Germany) The 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin continued early Friday morning with more events, including the powerlifting competition.
Savannah's Charlie Phillips was finally able to showcase his talent this week as he competed in the Men's Squat, Deadlift and Bench Press.
Phillips in the Men's Squat was in the M16 group and in his 1st attempt, completed a 162.50kg (358.25lbs) squat. Securing himself 2nd place in the event.
In his second event of the day, Phillips in the M16 group looked to make a splash in the Bench Press.
Attempt number 1, Phillips completed 110.00kg. In Attempt number 2, Phillips completed 115kg (253.5lbs). While attempt 3 gave the Savannah native some struggle, Phillips still finished in 2nd place in the event.
Here were Charlie's best three lifts at the @SOWG_Berlin2023!- Men's Squat: 162.5 kg | 358.25 lbs- Men's Bench Press 115 kg | 253.5 lbs- Men's Deadlift: 197.5 kg | 435.5 lbsThe medal ceremony is coming up at 10:30 a.m. central time, so stay tuned! #Cheer4USA pic.twitter.com/Qchf6P0Sa7— Special Olympics MO (@SOMissouri) June 23, 2023
Now during his last event, the deadlift, Phillips completed 2 out of his 3 reps.
In attempt number 1, Charlie was able to deadlift 182.50kg. In attempt number 2, he was able to deadlift 197.50kg (435.5lbs). With the 197.50kg deadlift, Phillips finished with Bronze in the event.
Phillips also finished 2nd all-around with the Squat, Bench Press and Deadlift combined.
He comes away with 3 Silver Medals and 1 Bronze in the 2023 Berlin Special Olympics.
Phillips emotional after his competition during an interview with ESPN's Kelsey Riggs.
"My dream has come true, and I'm like Michael Phelps," said Phillips.
Charlie Phillips dream coming true and this interview he had with @kelseyriggs might just be the best thing you'll see today, or maybe this year.Phillips powerlifting and representing his country at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany. pic.twitter.com/vMRQ8X2eqq— Chris Roush (@chrisRroush) June 23, 2023