Chiefs fall to Buffalo by 4 in Week 6

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 22 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as
low as 30 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Monday to 10 AM CDT
Tuesday. For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 22 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as
low as 30 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Monday to 10 AM CDT
Tuesday. For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Chiefs fall to Buffalo by 4 in Week 6

  • Updated
  • 0
Chiefs fall to Buffalo

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) In a battle between two of the best teams in the AFC, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills bested the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon, 24-20.

Heading into the game, there was an expectation of a lot of scoring, but it was tied at just 10 at the half.

The Bills scored first in the second half with 7:02 to go in the third quarter. Josh Allen connected with Stephon Diggs for a 17-yard touchdown. 

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs answered with a 3-yard strike to Mecole Hardman with 2:44 to go in the third.

In the fourth quarter, Harrison Butker drilled a 44-yard field goal with 9:49 to go in the game to give the Chiefs a 20-17 lead, but Allen and Bills had one more score in them. Allen connecting with his tight end, Dawson Knox, with just 1:04 to go to take a 24-20 lead.

Mahomes and the offense had one last chance with a minute to go, but the Chiefs quarterback threw his second interception of the game.

Mahomes finished with 338 yards and two touchdowns, but threw two interceptions. JuJu Smith-Schuster scored his first touchdown as a Chief and recorded his first 100 yard receiving game.

Butker broke the franchise record with a 62-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

The Chiefs fall to 4-2 on the season and head out to play the 49ers next weekend.

 

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 