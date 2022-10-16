Chiefs fall to Buffalo by 4 in Week 6

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) In a battle between two of the best teams in the AFC, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills bested the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon, 24-20.
Heading into the game, there was an expectation of a lot of scoring, but it was tied at just 10 at the half.
The Bills scored first in the second half with 7:02 to go in the third quarter. Josh Allen connected with Stephon Diggs for a 17-yard touchdown.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs answered with a 3-yard strike to Mecole Hardman with 2:44 to go in the third.
In the fourth quarter, Harrison Butker drilled a 44-yard field goal with 9:49 to go in the game to give the Chiefs a 20-17 lead, but Allen and Bills had one more score in them. Allen connecting with his tight end, Dawson Knox, with just 1:04 to go to take a 24-20 lead.
Mahomes and the offense had one last chance with a minute to go, but the Chiefs quarterback threw his second interception of the game.
Mahomes finished with 338 yards and two touchdowns, but threw two interceptions. JuJu Smith-Schuster scored his first touchdown as a Chief and recorded his first 100 yard receiving game.
Butker broke the franchise record with a 62-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
The Chiefs fall to 4-2 on the season and head out to play the 49ers next weekend.