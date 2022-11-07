Chiefs find way to defeat Titans in overtime victory

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs survive a tough win over the Tennessee Titans in overtime 20-17 during Sunday Night Football.
Titans quarterback was announced in-active before the start of the game with a continued ankle injury. Backup QB Mallik Willis made the start.
"At the beginning, we were kind of, everybody was off just a little bit," said Chief's Head Coach Andy Reid. "Coming off a bye against a team that's won five straight games in a row--I don't really care who's playing where they just beat a team with the same quarterback. So I mean, it's you got to be sharp.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for one touchdown and one interception and completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards in the air and ran for 68 yards with one rushing touchdown.
It was Mahomes' 14 yard dash to the endzone with under three minutes in regulation followed by a Mahomes two-point conversion that tied the game at 17.
They did a good job. On the touchdown run I could have just thrown it to JuJu but I like fully committed to run at that point," said Mahomes. "We were just battling at the end of the game. We were just trying to find a way to win and our defense kept us in the game long enough to do that."
The Chiefs scored the first nine points of the game and then the Titans took over going on a 17-0 run. But it was the Chiefs defense that stepped up in the second half and overtime to allow a total of 22 offensive yards from the defending AFC South team.
"(It was) a playoff type atmosphere game right here. We probably (will) see this team somewhere in January, February, depending on how, how this thing goes, and that's what it's like.," said Chief's defensive tackle Chris Jones. "That's what a playoff atmosphere game is, like. It's gonna be called, there's gonna be situations where you're challenging, you're battling each other, and you got to overcome whatever type of situation you're going through. We never want to give up that much, but we expect it, but we were able to come together when needed and finish the game."
The Chiefs improve their record to 6-2 on the season and lead the AFC West division.
They will host the 3-6 Jacksonville Jaguars at home next Sunday. Kickoff is at noon on CBS.