Chiefs' Jody Fortson says he's 'Ready to go' after Achilles injury in October

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Jody Fortson was sidelined with a season-ending Achilles in October of last season.
But Fortson is back in action with the Chiefs.
"I feel like I'm ready to go," said Fortson.
During the rehabilitation, Fortson says his support system really helped him stay positive.
"I just kept my faith you know? I got a strong support system, especially with my family and my team around me. So I just attacked every day as if I was gonna play on Sunday. I was in the rehab room just working and continuing to work as if I was gonna suit up that Sunday. They never really allowed me to get down on myself. So I just, I was never actually down," said Fortson.
While Chiefs Training Camp hasn't officially started with the whole roster. This weekend, Fortson is getting back into the shape and knocking the rust off.
"Jody looked good out here. And he's not he kind of knocked that rust off, that kind of worry about the leg during the OTAs. So he's able to come out here and function. I thought he'd look sharp," said Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid.