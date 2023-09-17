 Skip to main content
Chiefs' Jones records 1.5 sacks in season debut, Chiefs beat Jacksonville 17-9

(JACKSONVILLE, Fl.) In his season debut Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones recorded 1.5 sacks. 

Jones helped lead the Chiefs to a 17-9 win against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville led 3-0 in the second quarter and on a fourth down play with under five to play in the half, Jones recorded a sack to force the turnover on downs.

The Chiefs later scored in the second on a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Skyy Moore.

Kansas City led 7-6 at the break.

The Chiefs made it an eight-point game in the third quarter on a Mahomes to Travis Kelce touchdown.

Kansas City and the Jaguars each added field goals and the Chiefs defense held on fourth down late to seal the win, 17-9.

The Chiefs come home next Sunday afternoon to host the Chicago Bears.

