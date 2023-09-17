Chiefs' Jones records 1.5 sacks in season debut, Chiefs beat Jacksonville 17-9

(JACKSONVILLE, Fl.) In his season debut Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones recorded 1.5 sacks.
Jones helped lead the Chiefs to a 17-9 win against the Jaguars.
Jacksonville led 3-0 in the second quarter and on a fourth down play with under five to play in the half, Jones recorded a sack to force the turnover on downs.
The Chiefs later scored in the second on a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Skyy Moore.
Kansas City led 7-6 at the break.
The Chiefs made it an eight-point game in the third quarter on a Mahomes to Travis Kelce touchdown.
Kansas City and the Jaguars each added field goals and the Chiefs defense held on fourth down late to seal the win, 17-9.
The Chiefs come home next Sunday afternoon to host the Chicago Bears.