Chiefs, Mahomes chasing back-to-back Super Bowl championships

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the Kansas City Chiefs get ready for training camp in St. Joseph, quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows how special winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles would be.
The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in the last four seasons and heading into this season, they have the chance to be the first team since the Patriots in 2003 and 2004 to win back-to-back Super Bowls.
It will be a long, difficult journey to get back to the Super Bowl, but Mahomes is confident in the group that the Chiefs have.