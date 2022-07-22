Chiefs QB's and Rookies arrive in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH) The Kansas City Chiefs back in St. Joseph. Once again, we're Patrick Mahomes, Head Coach Andy Reid, the rookies and the rest of the quarterbacks and coaching staff making their way to Missouri Western campus to start day one of training camp tomorrow.
"There's, there's a great energy that we left with during OTAs. And that we will now have, I'm sure, up here," said Head Coach Andy Reid.
A lot of news has circulated around the Chiefs this offseason with the trading of Tyreke Hill, and lately it's Orlando Brown Jr. contract negotiations with the Chiefs.
"So I don't know whether he's gonna be here or not, if he's here. Great. And if he's not, we move on. So we that's how we've done in the past. This isn't the first time I've been through something like this. So my thing is, we just go," said Reid.
"I talk to Orlando all the time. I mean, we have a great relationship. Obviously, we want to get the deal done. I'm sure he wants to get the deal done everything like that. But at the end of the day, we're gonna go out there and play football and I'm excited for him to him to be here and be a part of that be a part of the team again," said Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
While those contract negotiations continue to go on with Orlando Brown Jr. The Chiefs rookies, Skyy Moore, Trent McDuffie, they're here, they're ready and they want to show what they can do.
"I'm excited to get in here and carve out my role for the team and just bond with my team," said Chiefs Rookie Skyy Moore.
"I mean, it's a mixed emotions. You know, it's a dream to come out here in the NFL, but it's especially amazing to come to the Chiefs a great organization under Andy Reid and get in with some of these vets. So I'm really excited to be out here," said Chiefs Rookie Trent McDuffie.
Now that she's getting things started tomorrow with Patrick Mahomes and the quarterbacks. Skyy Moore, and the rest of the rookies showcasing what they can do early in front of the coaching staff and it is closed to public so fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to see their favorite players and favorite rookies in action.