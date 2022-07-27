Chiefs Training Camp officially begins in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Officially day 1 of Chiefs Training Camp, and the rain held off for season ticket holders to enjoy the 1st of many practices up in St. Joseph.
"First time being out here, staying in dorms kind of reminded me of the old days and this experience and like you said, having the fans out here, man, it's a huge fan base and I'm not surprised how much come out here to support," said Chiefs Wide Receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid liked what he saw out of many of the players today.
New Safety Justin Reid also spoke after practice and with some confidence as he talked about this new Chiefs defense and what they bring to the table.
"There's something to be said about like a fresh start. And this is a new look defense you could say. We have a lot of new faces coming in and being and starting and a lot of guys who were greedy and hungry for the opportunity to prove their worth and show who they are as players. So we want to be at Attitude defense. We want to come out and set the tempo. We want to be physical. We want to be dominant," Said Chiefs Safety Justin Reid.
The Chiefs 1st open to general public practice will be Thursday July 28th at 9:15am.