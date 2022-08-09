Chiefs wide receiver competition heating up

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs this season acquired new wide receivers and we have mentioned it and its been talked about by many.
What will the wide receiver core be like come regular season time?
With the acquiring of Marques Valdes Scantling, Juju Smith Schuster and drafting of Skyy Moore early and Mecole Hardman back in action, the Chiefs wide receiver room is getting more competitive for those last remaining spots.
Receivers like Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman, Cornell Powell, a lot of questions for how many wide receivers stay on the active roster and also who will be those who clinch a roster spot?
Head coach Andy Reid spoke on the competition after practice Monday.
"Because of some of the openings that we've had with people leaving, there's competition and it's, it's good and then Brett's brought in great people so he's brought in good players that are that are going to compete and somewhere we're gonna have to let some good players. Good players go I'm sure so, but it's a tribute to Brett and the job he's done," Reid said.