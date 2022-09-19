Chiefs Willie Gay suspended four games

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) The Kansas City Chiefs Starting Linebacker, Willie Gay, has been suspended for four games by the NFL for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy.
The Linebacker was arrested in Overland Park, Kansas in January of 2022 for criminal property damage of less than $1,000.
With this suspension, Gay will miss the next four games with the Chiefs.
The four matchups:
September 25th, @ Colts
October 2nd, @ Buccaneers
October 10th, vs Raiders
and October 16th, vs Bills.
Gay has started both games for Kansas City this season and is currently tied for 2nd with the most tackles on the team (16).