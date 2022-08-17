Chris Jones, Mecole Hardman leave practice with apparent injuries

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At the second-to-last training camp practice, two key starters left practice early with injuries.
Chiefs officials said defensive tackle Chris Jones left practice with a sore back and number one wide receiver Mecole Hardman suffered a groin injury.
Jones left practice very early and was carted up the hill back to closed facilities with a sore back reporters were told after practice.
Hardman looked to have injured himself during a redzone play attempting to make a catch, falling down hard and was slow to get up. Hardman then limped back to the medical tent and was examined by trainers resulting in being carted up the hill to finish practice. He was able to walk to the cart but was limping. Chiefs personnel said it was a groin injury.
No timeline was given on the status of recovery for either player.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy declined to comment on Hardman's injury.
"Obviously you want guys to always stay healthy, but, this gives our receiver coach, Joe Bleymaier, all that stuff that he's been doing in the receiver room and all the drills that he's done," said Bienemy. "Now it's time for the younger guys to step up. This is an opportunity for someone to show that they can play that they can perform under pressure, but also maximize the opportunity."
The Chiefs have one practice remaining in St. Joseph to finish out training camp on Thursday at 8:15 A.M.