Clark leaving an impact on Mid-Buchanan

(FAUCETT, Mo) Mid-Buchanan Senior, Joe Clark is leading the Dragons in his Senior year, in hopes of another District Championship.
“Whatever the team needs, he's gonna go out there and do it. And that's just the type of selfless kid he is," said Mid-Buchanan Head Coach, Bryce Kemper.
Clark has been a centerpiece for the Dragons throughout his high school career, and has helped this year's young team improve throughout the season.
“He's really strived to leave this place in a better place than we found it. And I think he's done that," said Kemper.
"If my teammates are playing good, then I’m willing to pass it to them all game. If they have confidence playing then I'm confident in them,” said Clark.
Clark has reached 1,000 Career Points and is close to jumping into the Top 6 in school history for points scored.
“I haven't paid much attention to this year but Braydn (Kemper, Clark's Coach Freshman year), he coached me my freshman year so it'd be fun to pass him for sure," said Clark.
But Clark doesn't just score, he takes pride in his ability to get teammates open looks, and even more pride in his defensive play.
“I like to do a lot of everything just rebounding, passing the ball. playing defense. Defense is my favorite for sure.” obviously like to take charges," said Clark. "But five players playing defensive real fun to me. I think that's my favorite type of basketball".
He might not just reach the Top 6 in points scored in Mid-Buchanan History, he has a chance to break the Charges Taken on Defense Record as well.
"One record, I think he's going to end up breaking, is the charges taken record. And with a kid that height and stuff, you'd think that's not a record somebody would do. But, you know, he's led us in charges taken every year since he started here as a freshman," said Kemper.
Clark has done everything right throughout his career, and his coaches and teammates see that.
“It's been fun, there's a great community here at Mid-Buch that treats you like family. Everybody loves you. you walk around and the kids say what's up to you. They're all nice and it's a great community," said Clark.
"He's had a huge impact on the program he's been playing since his freshman year. It's kind of, it's kind of crazy to see him graduating now," said Kemper.