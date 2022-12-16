Clark scores 25 as Dragons beat the Panthers at home

(FAUCETT, Mo) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons Boys Basketball Team hosted the North Platte Panthers.
This matchup featuring Mid-Buchanan's Joe Clark and North Platte's Westin Snook. As well as a Father-Son Match-up on the sidelines as Mid-Buchanan's Bryce Kemper coaching against North Platte's Head Coach Braydn Kemper.
The Dragons jumped out quickly to a 7-2 following a 3 by Jackson Sauvage, and 2 buckets from Joe Clark.
North Platte not going away that easy, as Dylan Armstrong and Westin Snook both with shots bringing the game back to a 2-point game.
Mid-Buchanan led 17-10 after the 1st quarter.
Dragons:
Clark: 7 points
Sauvage: 4 points
Jackson Wahlgreen: 4 points
Clark started to catch fire in the 2nd quarter as he scored 11 more points in the half, helping the Dragons to a 31-20 lead at the half.
In the 2nd half of this battle, it stayed close, but Mid-Buchanan comes out on top, winning 52-43.
Joe Clark finished with 25 points.
Sauvage and Wahlgreen both finished with 11 points.
North Platte's Dylan Armstrong finished with 14 points and Creek Johnson added 10 points.
Dragons next game: Home vs East Atchison Dec. 30th at 2pm.
Panthers next game: Home vs Nodaway Valley Dec. 19th at 8pm