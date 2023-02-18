Complete Class 2 District 4 results for area wrestlers

(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.) There will be several local and area wrestlers competing at the Class 2 state tournament next week.
Here are the qualifiers by school:
Benton
- Ethan Nash (1st place at 144)
- Bishop Rush (1st place at 150)
Cameron
- Dylan Pratt (1st place at 106)
- River Meadows (3rd place at 120)
- Caleb Husch (1st place at 126)
- Chase Short (1st place at 138)
- Jakob Gray (4th place at 144)
- Gage Jones (3rd place at 150)
- Kenton Gates (4th place at 157)
- Paul Viena (3rd place at 215)
Chillicothe
- Carter Shipers (3rd place at 113)
- Bryce Dominique (2nd place at 144)
- Cayden Larson (1st place at 157)
- Brody Carins (4th place at 175)
- Brock Miller (3rd place at 190)
Lafayette
- Jay Greiner (1st place at 165)
- Jackson Perkins (2nd place at 175)
Maryville
- Kort Watkins (4th place at 285)
Mid-Buchanan
- Gage Schuster (4th place at 106)
- Spencer Cunningham (1st place at 113)
- Ryder Coons (1st place at 132)
- Clancey Woodward (3rd place at 138)
- Colton Kirkham (2nd place at 165)
- Zach Kelly (3rd place at 175)
- Wade Stanton (1st place at 190)
- Owen Stockbauer (4th place at 215)
- Seth Cruz (3rd place at 285)
Savannah
- Creighton Cook (2nd place at 120)
- Gage Schottel (3rd place at 126)
- Lincoln LaFave (3rd place at 144)
- Chance Phillips (3rd place at 165)
- Cooper Burnsides (2nd place at 190)