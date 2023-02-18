 Skip to main content
Complete Class 2 District 4 results for area wrestlers

(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.) There will be several local and area wrestlers competing at the Class 2 state tournament next week.

Here are the qualifiers by school:

Benton

  • Ethan Nash (1st place at 144)
  • Bishop Rush (1st place at 150)

Cameron

  • Dylan Pratt (1st place at 106)
  • River Meadows (3rd place at 120)
  • Caleb Husch (1st place at 126)
  • Chase Short (1st place at 138)
  • Jakob Gray (4th place at 144)
  • Gage Jones (3rd place at 150)
  • Kenton Gates (4th place at 157)
  • Paul Viena (3rd place at 215)

Chillicothe

  • Carter Shipers (3rd place at 113)
  • Bryce Dominique (2nd place at 144)
  • Cayden Larson (1st place at 157)
  • Brody Carins (4th place at 175)
  • Brock Miller (3rd place at 190)

Lafayette

  • Jay Greiner (1st place at 165)
  • Jackson Perkins (2nd place at 175)

Maryville

  • Kort Watkins (4th place at 285)

Mid-Buchanan

  • Gage Schuster (4th place at 106)
  • Spencer Cunningham (1st place at 113)
  • Ryder Coons (1st place at 132)
  • Clancey Woodward (3rd place at 138)
  • Colton Kirkham (2nd place at 165)
  • Zach Kelly (3rd place at 175)
  • Wade Stanton (1st place at 190)
  • Owen Stockbauer (4th place at 215)
  • Seth Cruz (3rd place at 285)

Savannah

  • Creighton Cook (2nd place at 120)
  • Gage Schottel (3rd place at 126)
  • Lincoln LaFave (3rd place at 144)
  • Chance Phillips (3rd place at 165)
  • Cooper Burnsides (2nd place at 190)

