Coy signs with Park University

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Benton senior Allan Coy has been playing basketball ever since he could dribble, and now his playing career will continue into college.
"I knew that I could come in and possibly play a lot as a freshman that really is important to me," Coy said.
He recently signed to play for Park University in the fall, and he says staying close to home so that his family could see him play was something he hoped to be able to do, from the beginning.
"It's close to home, and I love the support from my family. And I can have some teammates come and watch games, like from high school. And my little brothers and my uncle, he had a new son named Cam, and I really want him to grow up and watch me play," Coy said.
Park offered him a scholarship he says he just couldn't pass up and the program that head coach Jason Kline has built is the one he thought he would fit in best.
"I really liked the campus and the coach really like kind of swooped in. And really, I really liked talking to him. And my friends I grew up playing with committed there, so they made want to go there even more. And it's really exciting, because he's a winning coach," Coy said.
He adds that having a hard work ethic was critical to getting him to this point in his playing career, and that anyone else with aspirations of playing collegiately should do the same.
"Follow your dreams and if you work hard, anything's possible. Put your mind to it," Coy said.