Creating "Phenom"enal players

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's all about bettering the game, right?
For most people at least once their playing days end in whatever sport.
So for a former Missouri Western men's basketball player, he's doing that right here in St. Joseph.
“I just so happen to be coaching. So I want to do it at the highest level that I can, you know, with the youth,” Aaron Emanuel says.
It's Aaron Emanuel's lifeblood, the game of basketball, a love that's never left his life.
“Basketball has always been my passion. And helping people, serving people has also been something that I've been able to do. And I just want to do it on a higher level and the highest level I can do it,” Emanuel says.
So that's why after his playing days ended, Emanuel continued in the game coaching the high school level, creating 2911 Travel clubs, and now running the Missouri Phenom St. Joseph girls basketball squads.
“We're going to push you. I feel like we're going to help you. And I feel like we're going to challenge you,” Emanuel says. “That doesn't work for everybody, unfortunately, but we know that the girls and the kids who have that on their shoulders as far as they want to be better they want to take it to that next level. It's going to be the perfect place to play.”
From Toronto, Canada to St. Joseph, Missouri. Emmanuel finished his college basketball career at Missouri Western playing for the Griffons, averaging double digit points and more than three assists per game. So it only makes sense he wanted to stay in the game and his hope of coaching basketball and starting the Phenom teams here in St. Joseph is to grow the game of basketball while providing more college opportunities for ballplayers too.
“I think there's a lot of talent in St. Joseph. Girls have talent all over the place. And it's just been amazing to see, but I want to help those girls to get scholarships. I think that if we can do that, and bring awareness to that St. Joe's got some ballers. I think Missouri Phenom is a perfect avenue to be able to get that done,” Emanuel says.
There's a lot of rich basketball history in St. Joseph in the area. And Emanuel just wants to take the pride and tradition to the next level/
“Not a better time than now. I think that it can really change the culture with basketball within St. Joseph and surrounding areas. And I'm very passionate about helping girls and boys soon about how they can really take their game to the next level because of the background and the history that Phenom provides,” Emanuel says.