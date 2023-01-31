Cyclones are off to their best start in 10 years

(ELWOOD, Kan.) The Riverside Cyclones Girls Basketball team is having their best season in 10 years.
“They're very competitive. So once they started locking in, I mean it's kind of like a Piranha. it just keeps getting worse for the opponent every minute of the game," said Riverside Head Coach, Craig Burnes.
The Cyclones currently sit 13-1 on the year and are ranked 5th in Class 2 in Kansas.
“I think from the past few years, having losing seasons, it just makes us want to get those wins a lot more." said Riverside Junior, Taylor Weishaar.
The last time this team won more than 12 games in a season was back in the 2012-2013 season.
And this year's squad doesn’t look like they are slowing down.
“We're all very competitive. We all want to win. We hate losing. So I think that's what drives our motivation." said Riverside Junior, Halle Studer.
“I think that from day one, Coach Burnes has always said like we're winning state, we're gonna go to state from day one everyday at practice he says that. So I think that his motivation helps our motivation in the game." said Riverside Junior, Abby O'Grady.
This year's group is clicking, especially on the defensive end as they are allowing only an average of 34 points per game.
"We're really focusing on defense a lot. So if we can stop them from scoring, then that makes it a lot easier for us to win." said Weishaar.
Offensively, Riverside is averaging nearly 50 points per game. In their last 5 games they have scored at least 53 points in all 5.
"They hit the open person, they're not, you know, trying to be ball hogs or anything like that. But they move the ball around, and now they're shooting with confidence, so the sky's the limit," said Burnes.
“I would say we push the ball a lot better. And we have great coaches that motivate us and know what we need to do. And we just have good teamwork," said Studer.
Riverside has just a couple of more weeks left in the regular season,, and these players look to keep this season moving in the right direction.
"It's not just with our coaches pushing us but we push each other to be better. And with our practices just going super hard, It just keeps us going," said O'Grady.
Riverside will be back in action on Tuesday, January 31st at home against Sabetha.