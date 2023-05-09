Daugherty takes over Lafayette football program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At just 24-years-old, Lafayette's new head football coach, Nate Daugherty, becomes one of the youngest head coaches in the state.
"I see my younger self in them (kids)," Daugherty said. "And so, when this job came up, I was like this would be the perfect place for me to become a leader and just lead these kids in the right direction."
Lafayette announced Daugherty's promotion earlier this month and the former two-sport athlete (football and track) at Missouri Western is ready to lead the Fighting Irish.
Daugherty spent the 2022 football season as an assistant for Lafayette and after spending the school year with the kids, he knew he couldn't leave the community behind.
"So, even though there might be some road bumps this year, we need all the support we can get," Daugherty said.
The new head coach is the fourth different head coach at Lafayette in the last four years.