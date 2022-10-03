Dolphins QB injury sparks discussions about concussions in local HS football

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) It's not that there's more concussions now than before, it's just there is more awareness to the issue.
"Obviously it's a contact sport and you're gonna get hit," said Bishop LeBlond Senior Quarterback, Landon Gardner.
In less than 5 days, Miami Dolphins Quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa might have suffered multiple head injuries.
SOT: MCDANIELS: "I'll never be comfortable with a player being carted off the field, ever," said Miami Dolphins Head Coach, Mike McDaniel.
Now, concussion protocols are back to being a topic of discussion surrounding the sport.
"You know it was just something that was astonishing to see. I've been coaching for 40 years and I've never seen anything like it before," said Baltimore Ravens Head Coach, John Harbaugh.
But here in St. Joseph, head coaches are making sure they are taking in precautions to avoid situations like the ones recently in the NFL.
"Sometimes they feel like, 'ok well I can get back in there. I want to help my team', but those trainers are there to say 'no, you come over and sit down' and they put them through a range of tests to find out if they did get a concussion or did not. So it's one of those things to have those checks and balances taken out of the players hands and taken out of the coaches hands is very important," said Central Head Coach, Regi Trotter.
While some people may be concerned about the risk of injuries, the sport is becoming safer with the newer pads in the helmets.
And with the new gear at the lower levels, these coaches and schools are at least trying to minimize these risks as much as they can.
"I actually just bought myself a new Speed flex so my brain will be protected with all the hits I take. Just knowing that like hey I don't just have a piece of plastic on my head is really comforting," said Gardner.
And many coaches do not take head injuries lightly.
"It's about safety, you know. I want to continue to coach this game. I want to continue to watch people play this game. And if we disrespect the safety piece of it, there will be no more football, so we have to make sure we pay attention to that as best as possible," said Trotter.
"A lot of the time, players want to play. They want to go out there and want to play. And sometimes you just have to tell them no, and no has to be the answer," said Harbaugh.
And these players want to be safe, but they also want to play the sport they have grown to love.
"Going out there on the field, something could happen to any player and just going out there and protecting yourself and knowing when to go down and when to fight for another yard is huge," said Gardner.