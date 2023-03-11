 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Doniphan West wins first-ever girls state basketball championship

  • 0
Doniphan West wins first-ever girls state basketball championship

Doniphan West wins first-ever girls state basketball championship

(DODGE CITY, Kan.) For the first time in program history, the Doniphan West Mustangs girls basketball team is a state champion.

The Mustangs defeated Quinter, 55-47, in the Class 1A D1 state title game in Dodge City Saturday evening.

Doniphan West led by three at the break, 29-26, and took an 11-point lead into the final eight minutes.

Quinter cut into the Mustangs' lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Doniphan West was able to hit some free throws and hang on to win, 55-47.

Doniphan West finishes the season 21-5 and as the Class 1A D1 state championship.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 

Recommended for you