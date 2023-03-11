Doniphan West wins first-ever girls state basketball championship

(DODGE CITY, Kan.) For the first time in program history, the Doniphan West Mustangs girls basketball team is a state champion.
The Mustangs defeated Quinter, 55-47, in the Class 1A D1 state title game in Dodge City Saturday evening.
Doniphan West led by three at the break, 29-26, and took an 11-point lead into the final eight minutes.
Quinter cut into the Mustangs' lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Doniphan West was able to hit some free throws and hang on to win, 55-47.
Doniphan West finishes the season 21-5 and as the Class 1A D1 state championship.