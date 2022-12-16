Dragons get 12-point home win over the Panthers

(FAUCETT, Mo) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons hosted the North Platte Panthers on Friday.
The Dragons jumped out to a quick 9-2 lead, but the Panthers able to go on a 7-0 run to end the 1st forcing a 9-9 tie going into the 2nd quarter.
Jordan Thornton was a force on the boards as she tallied 7+ rebounds in just the half of this game, but the Dragons went into half tied at 15.
The 2nd half some back and forth 3's kept it close, but the Dragons finally created distance as they lead by 5 at the end of the 3rd quarter.
4th quarter, Logan Wilson and Mallie Lieffring keeping the Dragons in the lead as Mid-Buchanan pulled away to win this matchup 48-36.
The Dragons finish with multiple players in double-figures.
Mid-Buchanan's next game: Home vs East Atchison on Dec. 30th at 12pm.
North Platte's next game: Home vs Nodaway Valley on Dec. 19th at 6pm.