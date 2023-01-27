Duncan Brothers combine for 38-points in Cyclones Win

(ELWOOD, Kan.) The Riverside Cyclones looking for their 5th win of the season, but needed to get past the (10-3) Axtell Eagles.
Riverside jumped out to an 8-4 lead in the 1st quarter, but Axtell quickly to it back after a couple of 3-pointers.
The Cyclones trailed 13-10 despite 4 players scoring.
In the 2nd quarter, Riverside started out slow as the Eagles increased their lead to 10 points.
But Beckam Griffin hit a wide open 3 as well as Todrick Duncan scoring 5-points including an acrobatic shot right as the half ended to bring Riverside with in only 3.
Coming out of the break, Riverside started the half on fire as they scored 16 points in the quarter and holding Axtell to only 5 points.
The 4th quarter, Percy Duncan took over as the Junior scored 11-points in the quarter to lift Riverside to a 55-47 win.
FINAL STATS:
Percy Duncan: 21 points
Todrick Duncan: 17 points
Ty'Zell Harrington: 9 points
Riverside improves to (5-10) on the year and will take on Sabetha at home on Tuesday January 31st.