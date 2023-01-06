Duncan finishes with 19 as Cyclones fall short to Perry-Lecompton

(ELWOOD, Kan.) Riverside looking for their 2nd win of the season but hosting a good Perry-Lecompton team on Friday.
Perry-Lecompton came out shooting well from deep as they made 6 3-point shots in the half and led the Cyclones 33-24 at the half.
Todrick Duncan a bright spot for this Cyclones team tonight scoring 12 points in the first half and 19 overall.
But Riverside couldn't slow down Perry-Lecompton as the Cyclones fall in this one 68-42.
FINAL STATS:
Todrick Duncan: 19 points
Perry Duncan: 9 points
Ty'Zell Harrington: 9 points