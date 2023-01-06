 Skip to main content
Duncan finishes with 19 as Cyclones fall short to Perry-Lecompton

  Updated
  • 0
Duncan during 1st quarter

Perry-Lecompton defeats Riverside

(ELWOOD, Kan.) Riverside looking for their 2nd win of the season but hosting a good Perry-Lecompton team on Friday.

Perry-Lecompton came out shooting well from deep as they made 6 3-point shots in the half and led the Cyclones 33-24 at the half.

Todrick Duncan a bright spot for this Cyclones team tonight scoring 12 points in the first half and 19 overall.

But Riverside couldn't slow down Perry-Lecompton as the Cyclones fall in this one 68-42.

FINAL STATS:

Todrick Duncan: 19 points

Perry Duncan: 9 points

Ty'Zell Harrington: 9 points

