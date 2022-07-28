Dunlap signs with the Chiefs

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) The Kansas City Chiefs announcing after Day 2 of Training Camp, that they are bringing in Veteran Defensive End Carlos Dunlap to the team.
Newest member of Chiefs Kingdom. Welcome, @Carlos_Dunlap‼️ pic.twitter.com/T3kOusR7T6— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 28, 2022
Dunlap was drafted in 2010 by the Cincinnati Bengals where he played until 2020 until he joined the Seattle Seahawks.
Last season Dunlap played in 17 games and finished with 30 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, 8.5 sacks and 1 safety.
He now joins the Chiefs defense alongside Chris Jones and Frank Clark.