East Atchison finishes 4th in Class 1 State Volleyball

(Cape Girardeau, MO) The East Atchison Wolves played for 3rd place in Class 1 State Volleyball on Saturday.
The Wolves took on the Winona Wildcats who lost their State Semifinals match in 5 sets.
The first set, The Wolves falling 25-13. The Wolves stayed with the Wildcats early in the set, but Winona pulled away to win it.
The 2nd set East Atchison jumped out to a 6-4 lead early in the set with help from Senior Natalie Hedlund.
The Wolves even tied it late, but Winona was able to pull ahead and win Set 2 25-21.
In Set 3, the Wolves tried to get a set win. But despite a couple of solid serves including an ace by Senior Emilee Caudill, Winona was able to put together a string of runs to win the match.
East Atchison finishes in 4th place in Class 1.
“It's our first time in our co-op history and it’s definitely going to be a memorable trip,” said East Atchison Senior, Natalie Hedlund. “Getting to play volleyball with this team, I wouldn’t change it for anything”.
“It’s awesome being able to come down here and know that we are one of the best 4 teams in the State of Missouri. These girls deserve it and they’ve worked really hard for it,” said East Atchison Head Coach, Madison Hagey.