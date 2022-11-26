 Skip to main content
East Buchanan advances to Class 1 Football State Championship

East Buchanan Football
Mitchell Riberal

(GOWER, Mo) The East Buchanan Bulldogs are headed back to the Class 1 State Championship Game.

The Bulldogs defeated Duchesne 41-14 in the State Semifinals.

East Buchanan took an early lead after a Trevor Klein run, but the Pioneers answered back with a score of their own to tie the game at 7.

But from there on out, it was all East Buchanan. The Bulldogs took a 28-14 lead into Halftime. With help from Klein's 4 Touchdowns.

The 2nd half, all Bulldogs as Klein and East Buchanan finishes with a 41-14 win.

Klein had 6 Touchdowns, 5 Rushing and 1 Receiving, including over 240 yards of Total Offense.

Bulldogs (13-1) will take on Adrian (12-2) on Saturday, December 3rd at 3:00pm in Columbia for the Class 1 State Championship.

