East Buchanan advances to Class 1 State Semifinals

(GALLATIN, Mo) East Buchanan Bulldogs faced off against Gallatin in the Class 1 State Quarterfinals.
East Buchanan put together another impressive defensive performance to secure an 8-point win.
"You know, it's always good to go back to the semifinals," said Bulldogs Junior, Trevor Klein.
East Buchanan fell down 6-0 after a Gallatin Touchdown.
"We just didn't have things quite go our way that first half, but you just got to be resilient. I mean, football is kind of like the game of life and you just have to deal with the cards you're dealt with. And that's what we did. And it was a whole lot of fun," said East Buchanan Head Coach, Dan Ritter.
These two teams battling it out in the cold. East Buchanan won the turnover battle 2-0, and that could have been the deciding factor.
"I think just the main thing was making sure you got the ball tucked away. And I think the turnovers were what won this game," said East Buchanan Senior, Adam Stephen Engnes.
East Buchanan, fueled by Trevor Klein on the ground, goes on to win after a touchdown by Klein in the 4th quarter increased the lead to 8.
The Bulldogs will take on Duchesne at home on Nov. 26th for a chance to advance to the State Title Game.