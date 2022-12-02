East Buchanan aims to win 2nd straight State Title on Saturday

(GOWER, Mo) The Quest for 2 is within reach for the East Buchanan Bulldogs as this football team has yet again reached the Class 1 State Title Game.
"Our mentality going into this year was we have to forget what we did last year, because that was last year, we just got to start new," said East Buchanan Junior, Gage Busby.
Winning last years State Title, they knew they had to come into every game prepared.
"You know, we have to play every team. As you know, it's the state championship game just to make it back (to the state title). We knew that the teams we played could beat us. And we knew that we could beat them and we'd just go out there and play football," said Busby.
A big part of the teams success as of late, has been because of their defense.
"I don't know if I've seen a defense in class one quite as dominant as what those young men have been able to do. And that's a testament to them," said East Buchanan Head Coach, Dan Ritter.
"Our line linebackers are just really physical. They always worked hard in the weight room. And you know, Coach Ritter, linebacker, Mr. Western, he actually can teach them really well," said Bulldogs Junior, Trevor Klein.
But their upcoming challenge? An offensive style that they haven't really seen before.
"This is going to be a little bit different test. This I formation stuff that we haven't really seen from KCI schools or a team like Duchenne it's going to be Smash Mouth football for 65-70 offensive plays. And if we're not ready for that, it's gonna be a long day. So we're gonna have to be able to do," said Ritter.
In their last 5 games, East Buchanan has only allowed 20 points, with 14 of them coming in their 41-14 win last week.
And this week is a brand new challenge with the type of offense they will see, but regardless, this team has been in this position before and it seems that they have the confidence that is needed.
"I do know these kids have been here before so they're certainly confident. And that's what I like to see going into a state championship," said Ritter.