East Buchanan beats Mid-Buchanan in the Class 3 District 15 Title Game

(LATHROP, Mo) East Buchanan coming in as the 1 seed and Mid-Buchanan the 3 seed, faced off at Lathrop High School in the District Championship game.
From the tip-off this game went back-and-forth with good defensive play from both teams.
At the end of the 1st quarter, Mid-Buchanan led 11-8 after a 3-pointer by Avani Kendzora gave the Dragons the lead.
The 2nd quarter, not too much scoring as well, but East Buchanan was able to take the lead into the break 17-14.
HALFTIME:
East Buchanan had 5 players score in the 1st half.
Mid-Buchanan had 5 players score in the 1st half.
In the 2nd half, Gracie Kelsey came alive for the Bulldogs as she scored all 7 points in the quarter for EB and East Buchanan led 24-22.
The 4th quarter saw a lead change after a 3 by Mid-Buchanan's London Wilson, but East Buchanan Senior, Kinzie Woodside on the very next possession hit a 3 of her own to retake the lead.
Woodside would hit another 3 from an assists by Gracie Kelsey to put the Bulldogs up 6.
Kelsey only missed 1 free throw in the 4th quarter, making more than 10.
East Buchanan went on to win 47-37 clinching their 3rd District Title in 4 years.
FINAL STATS:
Gracie Kelsey: 23 pts
Kinzie Woodside: 8 pts
Hilarry Elifrits: 8 pts