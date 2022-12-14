East Buchanan Bulldogs come away with 11 All-State Honors

(GOWER, Mo) 11 players received Class 1 All-State Honors for the East Buchanan Bulldogs.
"We've got some dogs on our team. We just come out and ball." said East Buchanan Senior, Ethan Bailey.
"You can only have 10 plus a kicker. And to be able to come home with all 11 of those guys getting honors, and not just honors, but getting nine first team into second team. Like, you can't go away from that any better than we did," said East Buchanan Head Coach, Dan Ritter.
An unbelievable achievement by the Back-to-Back State Champions.
"Everyone worked hard this offseason and put themselves in a situation to, you know, get those honors, which is great," said East Buchanan Junior, Gage Busby.
Now with all those Honors, the Bulldogs also bringing home the Class 1 Coach of the Year.
"It's really an extension of those other three coaches that have been with us all year," said Ritter. "Coach Colby Rapp, He's done so much for us. Coach Kyle Knox's first year as the offensive coordinator, and he just absolutely dominated. And finally Coach Adam Lewis. I mean, he killed it on defense, our defense was the best defense we've had here in at least 40 or 50 years"
It wasn't just Coach of the Year, the Bulldogs coming away with Ethan Bailey as the Class 1 Defensive Player of the Year.
"I've wanted to do stuff like that since I was a little kid and I'm happy about it," said Bailey.
"He has a good heart and when I see him dominate on the football field, I know the type of kid he is deep down. I love to see him do well," said Ritter.
They didn't stop there, Trevor Klein also came away with the Class 1 Offensive Player of the Year.
"More of like a whole like line or lineman like running back toward like I couldn't do without them," said Klein.
Junior Quarterback Gage Busby saw first hand what Klein and Bailey are capable of on the Football Field.
"I mean, guys just go make plays, the coach puts them in the right spot to do so. So I mean, they earned it," said Busby.
Busby also came away with 1st Team All-State Quarterback as well.
"It means a lot. I put in a lot of time this offseason, and put in work to make sure I can be the best that I can for my team," said Busby.
"Seeing Gage step up this year no one really knew how good he could be or what he was going to do but he really proved that he is one of the better quarterbacks in the state if not the best," said Klein.
So East Buchanan, winning their 2nd straight State Title, and bringing home quite a few All-State Honors.
"With the team's greatness, obviously the accolades are gonna come with it and that just really paid off," said Klein.