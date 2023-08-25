LATHROP - The defending class 1 champ East Buchanan faced South Harrison in a neutral site, Lathrop High School on Friday night. In a battle of the Bulldogs, East Buchanan emerged victorious, winning easily 44-8. East Buchanan will have a tough test in week 2, as they host Savannah on September 1st.
East Buchanan football rolls over South Harrison, 44-8
Brett Kennedy
