East Buchanan football rolls over South Harrison, 44-8

East Buchanan wins big over South Harrison, 44-8 in the battle of the Bulldogs.

Daniel Ritter talks to his East Buchanan Bulldogs.

LATHROP - The defending class 1 champ East Buchanan faced South Harrison in a neutral site, Lathrop High School on Friday night. In a battle of the Bulldogs, East Buchanan emerged victorious, winning easily 44-8. East Buchanan will have a tough test in week 2, as they host Savannah on September 1st.

