East Buchanan Volleyball making program history

(GOWER, Mo) History is in the making for the East Buchanan Bulldogs Volleyball team.
The Volleyball team has clinched a spot in the State Volleyball Final Four for the 1st time in school history.
"It's a special group to me, to be able to do that though is something we will never forget," said Bulldogs Head Coach Ryan Horn. "They didn't give up on themselves".
"To be a part of the first final four volleyball team in East Buch, it's a big thing because the community, like that's your first volleyball team to ever go. Like the little kids really look up to you," said East Buchanan Junior Zora Whitt.
This Bulldogs team has reached multiple milestones along the way, Coach Horn reached 150 Career Wins, Maya Watkins reached 1,000 career kills and Kylie Clark attained 1,000 career assists, with over 700 assists just this season for Clark.
"I think that we all believed in ourselves. We knew we had the potential to be this great and now that we're here, it's awesome," said East Buchanan Freshman, Layla Watkins.
"Each of us work together for each other to get those goals. But then as a team it brings us to our goal of being in the final four and I think it helps us all come together as one," said Bulldogs Senior, Kinzie Woodside.
It's not even just the milestones that makes this team so good, they are headed to the Final Four with a record of 31-5-1 and the team just doesn't quit. Even when they are down 2 sets in a State Playoff Match.
"I knew my teammates were ready to fight. We knew we wanted this not just for each other but for ourselves and community and we knew we weren't going down without a fight," said Bulldogs Senior, Maya Watkins
"They didn't give up, and the look in their eyes, when we took it to the 5th set, I, I would've bet any amount of money you wanted me to bet that we were going to win," said Horn.
And East Buchanan isn't just winning matches, they are having fun and becoming as close as ever on the court.
"It's been a lot of fun with this group of girls, like we all get along really well and playing together is so much fun," said Woodside.
"Honestly when we are on the volleyball court, we are best friends. Like everything is for each other, we're having a great time.. We are all there being best friends. It's such a great feeling and it's great being on a team with all these people," said Whitt.
This team looks to add to their impressive season with success in the final four. But to also enjoy the moment and time with each other
"No matter what, I'll be happy with us, but yea I hope we can really just go down there and take it all if we can," said East Buchanan Junior, Kylie Clark.