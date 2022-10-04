East Buchanan volleyball on pace for another successful season

(GOWER, Mo.) The East Buchanan Bulldogs volleyball team is looking to improve on last year's district championship season.
These players are headed towards a deep playoff push once again.
"You can't question how hard they work,” head coach Ryan Horn says.
East Buchanan showing why you can't question their work ethic.
The Bulldogs are defending district champions and currently sit at a record of 18 wins, three losses and one tie.
"I think playing together these past two years has helped us with our energy, with our work ethic. I know each one of the girls on our team is gonna work hard for every single ball and I think that's 1 thing that has shown out this year,” senior Kinzie Woodside says.
This team doesn't shy away from playing bigger schools and having a tough schedule either and it helps when the team has been together ever since a young age.
"I've got to play with Maya basically my entire life. I've played with her ever since I was little. Her and I are very competitive so playing together is always fun. Because if I get a good pass or she gets a good hit it's always exciting for the both of us and even better when I get to set her. We always get super excited when we get a kill cause that's how we were when we were younger,” Woodside says.
"Just having that team chemistry from when we were in 3rd grade up until now. Has just really helped build everything and our relationships and we know how to play together. It's just been really neat to play next to these girls,” senior Maya Watkins says.
Just recently Watkins reached a milestone on the court reaching 1,000 kills.
"It was a pretty big deal and I mean to have my sister there with me. She's a freshman this year and to have my sister to be able to celebrate with me on the court was a pretty big deal to me,” Watkins says.
"It says a lot about her, it says a lot about her work ethic. It says a lot about her ability to try and get better every year. Her numbers are better this year than they were last year,” Horn says.
While the regular season is winding down, this group is still aiming higher.
"We've got quite a bit of goals. We're still working on some, we've accomplished some throughout the year. For a team I know we've talked about, the final four is a huge one,” Woodside says.
"I would love it more than anything to just have these girls by my side whenever we go to compete. I just want to be there with them whenever we do it,” Watkins says.
The next few games for the East Buchanan Bulldogs, Tuesday they host the Cameron Dragons. Cameron sits at 13-6-1 on the year.
Then on Thursday the Bulldogs will host North Platte. North Platte currently is 2-14-1 on the season.