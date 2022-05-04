 Skip to main content
East Buchanan's Archdekin signs NLI to continue softball career

(GOWER, Mo.) East Buchanan senior Hannah Archdekin signed her National Letter of Intent Wednesday morning to continue her softball career in college.

The All-State standout will head to Johnson County Community College to play softball.

Archdekin said JCCC was a perfect fit for her because of the program and it being close to home. 

During her high school career, Archdekin played multiple sports including basketball, golf, softball and track and field.

"I really believe in being a multi-sport athlete," Archdekin said. "I think it helps you grow in your athletic ability and then just keep you in shape for other sports. I really think it's a big thing for young girls to not focus on one thing and then potentially become burnout. I've switched sports throughout my life and softball has always been my favorite, but I've always had a second."

