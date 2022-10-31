East Buchanan's Clark reaches 1,000 Career Assists

(GOWER, Mo) East Buchanan Bulldogs have clinched a spot in the Class 2 State Volleyball Final Four, and 1 Junior on the team reached a career milestone in the process.
East Buchanan's Kylie Clark reached 1,000 career assists in the Bulldogs comeback win over Lone Jack in the Class 2 State Playoffs.
"I can't do it without the back row and the hitters. So I mean part of it's just because of them," said Clark. "I really just try to mix it up and give everybody a good chance and just do my best for them".
Clark is only a Junior and has already reached the career milestone, and she has also helped fuel this Bulldogs team to a (31-5-1) record on the season.
As impressive as 1,000 Career assists is, Clark has over 700 assists in just this season, breaking the school single season assist record previously held by Emma Klein.
"Being part of this team is honestly just amazing. Like, the feeling is just not like any other and then just to be able to work together and work hard every day. There's just, I don't know it's way better than any other sport I've ever been a part of," said Clark.
Clark and the rest of the Bulldogs also have advanced to the State Final Four for the first time in school history.
The Final Four matchup for East Buchanan is on November 4th at 6:00pm vs Jefferson (Festus) in Cape Girardeau.