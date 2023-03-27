East Buchanan's Hesson signs NLI with Monmouth College

(GOWER, Mo) East Buchanan Senior, Alec Hesson signed his National Letter of Intent on Monday.
Hesson will attend Monmouth College to become a member of the Fighting Scots Football Program.
"I took a visit. I met the coaches and some of the community, it was amazing. It was welcoming," said Hesson. "Just the way they acted, I mean, you walked into the locker room and they give you that like, influence. It was amazing. And they were so kind, they talked about their experience and what they had to do to get to where they are right now."
The Bulldogs Senior has been a member of the East Buchanan Football Team, Helping them win 2 straight State Title, as well as being a multi-sport athlete at East Buch.
Hesson also holds multiple school records.
- Most Touchbacks in School History
- Longest Field Goal in School History
The early part of high school, Hesson didn't ever think about playing college football, but once he joined the Bulldogs team as a kicker he knew he wanted to play at the next level.
"I think junior year is whenever I started being like, 'Hey, I got a hang of this I want to keep going'," said Hesson.